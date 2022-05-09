ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Max Verstappen Dominates First-Ever Miami Grand Prix

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first Miami Grand Prix is done and dusted, and as we suspected, it was a sort of newly-minted version of the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix. First off, the track was great. A new street track can go one of two ways. For reference, look at the inaugural 2021 Saudi Arabia...

Related
The Independent

George Russell disagrees with Toto Wolff’s assessment of Mercedes’ ‘diva’ car

George Russell has called the Mercedes car a “killer” to drive and says Toto Wolff’s assessment of the car being a “diva” is an understatement.Wolff has described the Mercedes car as being on an ”edge” as Russell and Lewis Hamilton has struggled to come to grips with it this season.Mercedes are yet to crack Formula One’s new car regulations and have been left behind by Red Bull and Ferrari due to their problems with ‘porpoising’.“Toto is throwing the word ‘diva’ around a lot about the car - but that is an understatement because it is so unpredictable,” Russell said after...
MOTORSPORTS
Vogue Magazine

Formula 1, But Make It Fashion: Lewis Hamilton on the Miami Grand Prix (and More)

The stars shone brightly in Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix race yesterday—Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady, to name just a few—but for die-hard F1 fans (okay, and maybe a few late converts via Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series), the real action was above the Mercedes AMG Petronas garage. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, along with the team’s legendary principal, Toto Wolff, visited the Ritz-Carlton’s Silver Arrows Lounge after qualifying and before the race itself to discuss team strategy and offer their thoughts on everything from the track layout and conditions (“rubbish” was Russell’s frank opinion of the latter) to the recent difficulties the team has had with their car. (In short: After years of dominating Formula 1, Mercedes Petronas has been plagued this season by a new car with a range of technical issues, and Hamilton in particular has found himself in an odd position: Fighting for middle–of-the-pack points instead of podium finishes.)
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level”

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has admitted that he believes his driver Max Verstappen is a better driver than 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after now-teammate George Russell used his car last season to great success. Lewis Hamilton had to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix during 2021 because he caught COVID-19. The then-Williams driver Russell […] The post F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lando Norris Rues “Silly” Race-Ending Crash With Pierre Gasly

Lando Norris experienced his first DNF of the season at Miami, which proved a difficult race for McLaren even before the incident. After a promising qualifying that secured a P8 start for the Briton, both McLaren drivers struggled for pace on the medium tyre. A below-par pitstop from McLaren put Lando Norris into the thick […] The post F1 News: Lando Norris Rues “Silly” Race-Ending Crash With Pierre Gasly appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner admits Ferrari tensions will ‘inevitably’ boil over

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says his team’s tension with rivals Ferrari will “inevitably” boil over this season.Horner’s team are the defending champions after Max Verstappen won the world title in 2021. But he is not yet top of the driver standing’s with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leading the way after five races this season. The pair have had thrilling battles on track but it has not transformed into the fractured relationship Verstappen had with his rival in the last campaign, Lewis Hamilton.The Dutchman and Hamilton crashed on multiple occasions, including at Silverstone and Monza, and Horner says the rivalry...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Why Miami Spells the End for Mercedes’ Title Hopes

Mercedes generated a huge buzz at the start of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, showing huge promise in both Friday Practice sessions. It’s rare that free practice generates such excitement and speculation, but given the volatile nature of the F1 field with these new regulations, there were whispers that Mercedes were back at the front […] The post F1 News: Why Miami Spells the End for Mercedes’ Title Hopes appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
theScore

Miami GP takeaways: Inaugural event a huge success

Following each race weekend this season, theScore's editors will offer their takeaways. We continue with the maiden Miami Grand Prix. The inaugural race weekend in Miami lived up to the hype - even if Sunday wasn't the most eventful race. For starters, the track looked great. Considering the race was...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Miami Grand Prix reaction as Lewis Hamilton bemoans Mercedes strategy after Max Verstappen win

Follow live news and reaction as Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings.Verstappen looked to be closing in on a dominant win after passing both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from third place but a late safety car, triggered after Pierre Gasly collided with Lando Norris, set up a thrilling finish.The safety car led to the tightening of the field with 14 laps remaining. It worked out well George Russell - who was able to pit for mediums - and the Mercedes driver passed team-mate Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth.But Verstappen was able to retain his lead over Leclerc, just as Sainz protected his place on the podium from Sergio Perez as the Spaniard recovered from consecutive DNFs.Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner admits Red Bull got ‘lucky’ after Ferrari missed key opportunity in Miami

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted they got “lucky” that rivals Ferrari did not make the most of a late safety car to pit for fresh tyres at the Miami Grand Prix.Max Verstappen was on course for a straight-forward victory in the inaugural Miami race after passing both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to lead. But a safety car with 14 laps of the race remaining, triggered after Lando Norris collided with Pierre Gasly and crashed out, led to the tightening of the field. Verstappen had to fight over the closing stages of the race to hold off...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Aston Martin To Reveal “Semi-New Car” for the Spanish GP

Aston Martin sits 9th in the F1 standings after a generally disappointing start to the 2022 season. Miami and Imola were encouraging rounds for Aston, though, with the team securing consecutive points finishes in the fourth and fifth rounds of the season. Their race pace in Miami was particularly impressive, given Vettel and Stroll were […] The post F1 News: Aston Martin To Reveal “Semi-New Car” for the Spanish GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Hits Record Viewership As America Goes Mad For The Miami Grand Prix

F1 hits yet more heights as ABC reports a record viewership during the Miami Grand Prix. It attracted 2.6 million watchers, the most a live F1 telecast has ever received on US television. It aired from 3:30 pm until 5:36pm Eastern time from the Miami International Autodrome, and viewership peaked at 2.9 million between 4:45 […] The post F1 Hits Record Viewership As America Goes Mad For The Miami Grand Prix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes EQE SUV Looks Super Composed On The Nurburgring

Mercedes-Benz seems to be on a mission to build an electric vehicle for every occasion. In addition to its existing range of ICE, hybrid, and PHEV vehicles, it has launched a host of EQ vehicles. The "EQ" prefix indicates a fully-electric model, and the latest is the EQE SUV, recently spied at the Nurburgring.
CARS
The Independent

Lando Norris claims Miami track was ‘turning into crap’ during Grand Prix

Lando Norris has claimed the Miami Grand Prix track surface was “turning into crap” during the race.The Miami International Autodrome held the inaugural Miami Grand Prix as F1 expands its reach, with Max Verstappen edging out Charles Leclerc for his third victory of the year, while also trimming the Monegasque’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 19 points.Norris picked up his first DNF of the season, with his McLaren coming into contact with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.The track required special attention at turns seven and 17 ahead of the weekend with a resurfacing between Friday and Saturday.And Norris was...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton enduring ‘changing of the guard’ at Mercedes as Max Verstappen left ‘irritable’

Follow live news and reaction as Formula One takes in the results of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings. All the focus is now to Spain next week, with the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.Verstappen has now won the last two races, with Red Bull responding to Ferrari’s fast start and now threatening to leave their rivals behind. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto expressed “concern” at Red Bull’s recent...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Unfair Drag Race: BMW E60 M5 Vs. Ferrari F8 Tributo

The following drag race video sees two of the best sounding cars in the business go head to head: an E60 generation BMW M5, and a modern Ferrari F8 Tributo. The one has ten cylinders, the other a bunch of turbos, and they've both stolen our hearts. The E60 BMW...
CARS
