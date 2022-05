Ryan Osborne from Fall River High School and Kira Wilson of Kingsburg High School were selected as the 2022 CIF Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Since 1982, the scholarship award identifies student-athletes who excel in the classroom, and athletics, are strong contributors to their schools, and communities. Osborne and Wilson will be recognized at the State Capitol in Sacramento on May 19, and each will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

KINGSBURG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO