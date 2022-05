Phillips Studio & Gallery is featuring a “Montana Blues” exhibit of furniture made with solid blue pine lumber by designer and craftsman Doug Hammerberg of Whispering Peaks Woodcrafts. Blue pine’s beauty has made it a favorite of Hammerberg to work with in furniture design and production. Blue pine, or beetle-killed pine, occurs as pine beetles bore into the tree, carrying in their mouth a specific fungus. The wood does not lose its strength, nor continue to decay; instead it becomes shades of light blue, dark gray, chocolate and buckskin. Patterns can vary as well, from streaks to almost solid colors. Hammerberg hand...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 34 MINUTES AGO