Volusia County, FL

Man Fatally Struck By Train Near DeLeon Springs

volusiasheriff.org
 2 days ago

A man sleeping on the side of the railroad tracks near DeLeon Springs lost his life Sunday evening when he was struck by a passenger train. Deputies responded to the scene south of Dawson Brown Road...

www.volusiasheriff.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Traffic Accident#Csx

