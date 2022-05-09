ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police Search For Michigan Woman In Fatal Shootings Of Boyfriend, Brother

By Sara Powers
 2 days ago

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police were searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment.

The bodies of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, were found early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest of Detroit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

Someone who lived in the apartment called 911 about 3:20 a.m. after being awakened by the sound of gunshots, authorities said. Officers found Taverner’s body in the living room of the apartment and Muscat’s body in a bedroom.

It was not immediately clear who lived in the apartment. Taverner lived in Oxford.

The sheriff’s office identified Ruby Taverner, 22, as a suspect and said she was believed to be armed and dangerous. Three handguns are registered to her, the office said.

The sheriff’s office said Ruby Taverner formerly was known as Martin Taverner, while Ray Muscat formerly was known as Amber Muscat.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WLNS

Victim identified in overnight Lansing shooting

UPDATE (5/7/22 – 7:41 p.m.) – Officers with Lansing Police have identified the man killed in an overnight shooting as 19-year-old Kalen Lesean Mathews. Police said a juvenile has been taken into custody and is staying in the Ingham County Youth Home with pending charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) […]
LANSING, MI
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
