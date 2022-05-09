ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daywatch: Abortion politics and suburban women | Violence downtown reflects troubles in Chicago’s neighborhoods | ‘Every year is a bad tick year’

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmxMt_0fXhCGMu00
An officer walks near their car outside the Chicago Theatre in the Loop on May 2, 2022, the day after a 27-year-old man and 55-year-old man were shot near the theater. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

It’s a long way from November, but the leaking last week of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade could further worsen the country’s political divide and play a major role in campaigns around the country this year — and Illinois is no exception .

Many Republican-led states, anticipating the end of Roe, have abortion bans or trigger laws in place that lack exceptions for rape or incest. Abortion providers in Illinois are expecting a major increase in out-of-state patients seeking to terminate their pregnancy.

As thousands rallied Saturday to defend abortion rights in downtown Chicago, the Tribune’s Rick Pearson says a critical voting bloc in the race for Illinois governor is outside of the city. The support of suburban women — many fiscally conservative and socially moderate, and growing in diversity — is crucial for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s chances to win a second term. All five of the major Republican candidates for governor, who thus far have focused on issues such as crime and inflation, declare themselves as opponents of abortion.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

‘Chicagoans feel like they own the Loop’: Violence resonates downtown as city’s center reflects troubles in its neighborhoods

Over a 48-hour period last weekend, three shootings erupted within a mile of one another in Chicago’s downtown area, leaving two people dead. During that same time, some 17 other people were shot around the city, most of them in neighborhoods where a higher level of violence is more commonly experienced.

Yet it was the shootings downtown , one outside a major theater that canceled its evening performance, that captured most of the attention from the media and city leaders, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who had to address the violence Monday at an unrelated news conference and who surely will face more scrutiny as the mayoral race heats up.

Chicago Public Schools expands access to remote learning program

Chicago Public Schools introduced the remote-learning option Virtual Academy in August for “medically fragile” students as the district returned to full-time, in-person learning for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. CPS recently announced it is relaxing the academy’s admission guidelines for the fall and increasing access to advanced coursework.

The Tribune spoke with parents of four children enrolled in the academy this year. They shared differing experiences, but each said they were grateful for the program because they were able to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

Tick activity is growing in Illinois as multiple species converge on the state: ‘Every year is a bad tick year’

As spring settles in, tick activity is growing in Illinois, a state where researchers say the arachnids are now widespread.

In the last 30 years, reports of diseases transmitted by ticks have increased tenfold in the state. The rise coincides with growing ranges of multiple species that have converged on Illinois as they find hospitable habitat, an explosion of hosts and a changing climate.

Here’s what to know tick prevention as you prepare to spend more time outdoors.

White Sox extend their winning streak to 6 games by sweeping the Red Sox with a 3-2 victory

The Chicago White Sox had decisions to make.

They led the Boston Red Sox by a run in the ninth inning Sunday. Closer Liam Hendriks and fellow relievers Kendall Graveman and Aaron Bummer were unavailable.

The White Sox called on José Ruiz and rookie Bennett Sousa, and both got big outs to preserve a 3-2 victory in front of 28,602 at Fenway Park.

Louisa Chu review: 3 Little Pigs makes superb Chinese American food to satisfy your inner empress

Chef Henry Cai has grown his Instagram-based virtual restaurant, 3 Little Pigs, into a superb Chinese American venture in Humboldt Park , Tribune critic Louisa Chu writes:

“A beautiful 3LP fried rice, plus a playful salt-and-pepper fried chicken sandwich, establish 3 Little Pigs as a serious destination for deeply personal and highly delicious dishes translated with the rare fluency of a Chinatown kid.”

