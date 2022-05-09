Rip currents, erosion, rain: Coastal low impacting central NC, beaches this week
A low pressure system off North Carolina's coast is impacting our weather in central N.C. and along our beaches, where wave heights up to 15 feet are...www.wral.com
A low pressure system off North Carolina's coast is impacting our weather in central N.C. and along our beaches, where wave heights up to 15 feet are...www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0