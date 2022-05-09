ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Olsen fiercely defends Marvel movies: ‘I get a little feisty’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Elizabeth Olsen will fight to the proverbial death to defend her beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olsen, 33, — who has portrayed Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlett Witch in MCU since 2014 — explained how passionate she is about the popular superhero franchise against the critics.

The actress told the Independent that she understands the negativity, but also slammed those who think comic book films “seem like a lesser type of art.”

“I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” she said.

“These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators ― I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects,” Olsen added.

Olsen made her MCU debut in a post-credits scene in 2014’s “Captain America and the Winter Soldier.” She most recently reprised the role in last year’s Disney+ series “WandaVistion” and this month’s “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.”

She continued, “From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening.

“But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that,” Olsen went on.

The “Godzilla” star was only supposed to appear in two movies and a cameo. “It continues to be a surprise when they want to use me for more projects,” she noted.

However, Olsen isn’t opposed to coming back to the Marvel universe in the future as long as “there’s a good idea attached to it.”

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlett Witch in “Doctor Strange 2.”
Acclaimed directors such as Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese have bashed the genre over the years. Scorsese told Empire magazine in 2019 that he sees Marvel movies as “theme parks” and “not cinema.” As for Scott, he simply said to Deadline last year: “Their scripts are not any f–king good. They’re f–king boring as s–t.”

The sequel to 2016’s “Doctor Strange” followed Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he teams up with teen hero America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to stop Wanda as they travel throughout several wild universes.

Through the two-hour Sam Raimi-directed flick, a series of eye-widening cameos of superhero actors from the other parts of the Marvel Comics world made guest appearances.

The summer blockbuster has earned $185 million domestically over its opening weekend , the highest gross of any movie released in the past five months.

New York Post

