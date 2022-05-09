ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County police searching for person accused of using stolen credit card

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a person accused of using a stolen credit card last month. The Horry County Police...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Conway police ask for help finding 26-year-old woman

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have asked for the public’s help finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing since about midnight on April 30. Bualany Otoko George was last seen in the area of 9th Avenue in Conway, police said in a Facebook post. She was reported missing on Monday. George is about […]
CONWAY, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher charged with secretly recording students in classroom, has resigned

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Onslow County teacher has been arrested and charged with secretly recording students in his classroom. Jacksonville police arrested Stephen J. Bera, a teacher at New Bridge Middle School, on Thursday. Detectives found a recording device that Bera had installed in his classroom. Officials said with the assistance of school […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Police#Fraud#Tanger Outlets#Horry County Pd#Horrycountypd#Wmbf News
WBTW News13

1-year-old left abandoned in South Carolina parking lot, officials say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a one-year-old was left abandoned in a parking lot near Ladson early Monday morning. Dorchester County deputies were dispatched to a location near Ladson Road and Dorchester Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Coopers Ridge Apartments. Deputies located the vehicle in […]
LADSON, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in April. Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Vincent Parker, 33, also of Red […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WBTW News13

2 charged after car stolen at gunpoint in North Carolina Lowe’s parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery of a person at a Lowe’s location on 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said responding officers arrived at the scene […]
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy