ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

To avoid being seized by the authorities, this Russian billionaire rushed his $150 million color-changing megayacht to Panama. Equally mysterious and luxurious, the 280-feet vessel is one of the fastest in its class it has two helipads, a large swimming pool, and a full-fledged gym.

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hunt for ultra-luxurious superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs is only getting more interesting by the day. Some of these pleasure vessels are covering crazy distances every day just to escape from being seized. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia that triggered several rounds of crippling sanctions by the US...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruisehive.com

Ninth Holland America Line Ship Resumes Service, Two Yet to Come

The ninth ship in the Holland America Line fleet, MS Oosterdam, resumed service on Sunday, May 8, as she set sail from Venice, Italy, welcoming guests for the first time since the global pandemic shutdown began in March 2020. With this popular ship now restarting operations, only two of the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The US Sun

Sandals agent shared haunting final post about Bahamas resort one day before being found dead along with husband

A TRAVEL agent and mom of three posted scenic beach photos outside the Bahamas resort where she and her husband were found dead just one day later. Robbie, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, were two of the three US tourists who mysteriously died in the Sandals Emerald Bay resort over the weekend, Paul Rolle, Bahamas Commissioner of Police, confirmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
natureworldnews.com

Tour Boat Hits Whale Off the Coast of Mexico; Six People Injured

A tour boat collided with a whale or a whale shark in the Pacific Ocean, located off the coast of Mexico, injuring half a dozen people. Local authorities have launched an investigation as the vessel was not supposed to be in the said area of the water. Collision Incident. Mexican...
ACCIDENTS
cruisehive.com

Six Months of Sailings Canceled for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests with the surprising announcement that many sailings for Mariner of the Seas from May 2023 through October 2023 have been canceled. This is due to itinerary adjustments that have shifted the dates the ship will be setting sail, though the vessel will still be offering cruises during that time.
TRAVEL
Idaho8.com

The world’s most over-the-top cruise ship cabins

What’s it like sailing the seas at the very height of luxury?. The most lavish suites on cruise ships fuse the best cutting-edge technology with the timeless luxury of 24-hour butler service, catering to your every whim. The world’s most incredible floating accommodations all have one thing in common:...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Swimming Pool#Art Museum#Art World#Vehicles#Russian#British#German
cruisehive.com

Another Princess Cruise Ship Returns to Service After Two Year Pause

The third Princess Cruises cruise ship to return to service in the last ten days, Crown Princess, sails from Seattle today. The Crown-class cruise ship is destined for Alaska, where she will be sailing a summer season of Inside-passage cruises. Today’s sailing marks the end of a busy ten days...
Travel + Leisure

This Caribbean Island You've Never Heard Of Has Luxury Hotels, Stunning Blue Waters, and Some of the Best Snorkeling in the World

Blank, baffled stares. It's what I was met with when I told people I was heading to Canouan, a petite, three-square-mile island — just one of 32 within the string of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. "Where's that?" my friends, even the most well-traveled ones, would ask. I pulled up a map on my phone, dragging my finger along the Caribbean Sea, pinching the screen in and out, eventually pointing to a question-mark-shaped speck surrounded by Barbados, St. Lucia, and Grenada. I waited for a glimmer of detection. "Never heard of it," they'd say. The truth is, I hadn't either.
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

South Africa: Giant Squid Washes Up on Shore of Kommetjie Beach in Cape Town

A giant squid has washed up ashore recently along the shore of the Kommetjie Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. Beachgoers reportedly took pictures and took to social media of the squid, whose stranding still remains a mystery. Squid Carcass. In a Twitter post by user Mathe Wegqirha (@NcubukeziM) on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Update on Sailings for Bermuda and Spain

As if a cruise was not expensive enough in this day and age, the Government of Bermuda has added a new charge for guests that would like to get off the ship during a cruise ship call at the island. Although guests already pay significant amounts of money in port...
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

New Cruise Ship Will Have Outward Facing Pool Deck

A cruise line has unveiled features that will be on their new cruise ship debuting next year that include an outward facing pool deck and a sky bar with panoramic views from the aft of the ship. Silversea Cruises’ new ship that will debut in 2023, Silver Nova, will be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Hit by Cargo Vessel in The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was involved in an accident today as the vessel was struck by a cargo ship in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, in The Bahamas. The accident is unfortunate as Royal Caribbean International had only recently changed the itinerary from a sea day to a day at Freeport. The Tropic Freedom cargo vessel hit the concrete pier in the port and then hit the stern of Mariner of the Seas. The cargo vessel was lodged into the stern of Mariner of the Seas.
ECONOMY
Travel + Leisure

Here's Why a River Cruise Is the Perfect Way to Ease Back Into European Travel

Standing on my private balcony as the AmaSiena navigated the mist-cloaked Rhine River, I had a postcard view of the pastoral German countryside. Terraces of dew-drenched greenery rose to meet a stone-gray sky. Punctuating this tableau was a procession of castles, the sort of soaring medieval fortresses I'd previously only seen on jigsaw-puzzle boxes. One, crowned with a series of ink-black towers, looked straight out of a fairy tale. This was like no other cruise I'd ever been on — and I've been on my fair share, 30 at last count, almost all of them in the Caribbean.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Icon Of The Seas Will Surpass Oasis-class Ships As Biggest in The World

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will be the biggest cruise ever built when she sails. The LNG-powered ship is currently under construction, and until now, we expected that the new Icon-class of ships would be slightly bigger than the Quantum-class but smaller than the current largest cruise ships, the Oasis-class.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Apartment Therapy

Dreaming of Moving to Bali? Here’s What to Know If You’re American

Even if you’ve never visited Bali, you may be familiar with its laid-back vibe. Known for its ancient temples, lush rainforests, and vast coastline, this Indonesian island beckons folks from far away to experience the action of premium surfing or the relaxation of a spiritual retreat. Although some enjoy...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy