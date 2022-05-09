To avoid being seized by the authorities, this Russian billionaire rushed his $150 million color-changing megayacht to Panama. Equally mysterious and luxurious, the 280-feet vessel is one of the fastest in its class it has two helipads, a large swimming pool, and a full-fledged gym.

Blank, baffled stares. It's what I was met with when I told people I was heading to Canouan, a petite, three-square-mile island — just one of 32 within the string of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. "Where's that?" my friends, even the most well-traveled ones, would ask. I pulled up a map on my phone, dragging my finger along the Caribbean Sea, pinching the screen in and out, eventually pointing to a question-mark-shaped speck surrounded by Barbados, St. Lucia, and Grenada. I waited for a glimmer of detection. "Never heard of it," they'd say. The truth is, I hadn't either.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO