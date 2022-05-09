To avoid being seized by the authorities, this Russian billionaire rushed his $150 million color-changing megayacht to Panama. Equally mysterious and luxurious, the 280-feet vessel is one of the fastest in its class it has two helipads, a large swimming pool, and a full-fledged gym.
The hunt for ultra-luxurious superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs is only getting more interesting by the day. Some of these pleasure vessels are covering crazy distances every day just to escape from being seized. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia that triggered several rounds of crippling sanctions by the US...luxurylaunches.com
