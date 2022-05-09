ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avelo Airlines begins new nonstop service for flyers at Nashville BNA

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new option for flyers out of Nashville International Airport began this month that takes travelers from Music City straight to Southern Connecticut.

Avelo Airlines’ nonstop service will take Nashvillians directly from Nashville to the coastal city of New Haven, Connecticut. A one-way ticket to the Tweed New Haven Airport from Nashville International Airport starts at $49.00. Avelo Chairman and CEO says the airline is excited to begin the service.

“Nashville — say hello to Avelo. We are excited to offer Nashville exclusive nonstop service to Southern Connecticut,” said CEO Andrew Levy, “With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all the region has to offer easier than ever. We look forward to welcoming Tennessee and the Music City to Avelo’s rapidly expanding national network of popular destinations.”

Avelo began the service on May 6 and will operate all flights on a Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft. The new nonstop route will only operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

To see the flight schedule or purchase a ticket, click here .

