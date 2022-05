Click here to read the full article. The past couple years have presented major challenges for both our physical and mental health. With so many of us siloed to our homes — particularly when gyms were intermittently closed for most of 2020 — we scoured the internet for the best home fitness equipment, building up our home gyms piece by piece and adjusting to a very different workout experience. These limitations offered exciting, creative challenges for some fitness fanatics. But they also made it more difficult to exercise, leading to less hours in the gym and a decrease in general physical...

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO