Video shows Chris Paul yelling at fan who allegedly pushed mother

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 2 days ago

A video from of the Suns’ Game 4 NBA playoffs loss against the Mavericks appears to show the end of an interaction between Chris Paul and a fan who allegedly got physical with his family in the stands of the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

In the video, a young fan in a green Luka Doncic jersey is seen arguing with Paul and a few other players and spectators near the courtside area. Then, as he gets up and is escorted out of the arena, Paul is seen shouting in his direction.

Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59

“Hey! I’ll see you later. I’ll see you later,” Paul shouts in his direction, as the fan walks out.

The Arizona Republic reported that the fan “put his hands” on Paul’s mother in a physical interaction in the fourth quarter of the game. Paul heard about the incident from his father, who was also at the game, and nearly went into the crowd before the fan was escorted out of the arena. ESPN reported that Paul’s wife was also pushed.

The Mavericks released a statement to the Republic in response:

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game,”

Paul fouled out in the game, after picking up four fouls in the first half. The Republic reported that the incident occurred around the time he picked up his sixth foul early in the fourth quarter.

Chris Paul yells at the fan who allegedly pushed his mother
The point guard left the game with five points, five rebounds and seven assists.

