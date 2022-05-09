ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Concerts scheduled this week at Pinewood Bowl change locations due to recent rain

By 10/11 NOW
1011now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A heads up if you’re attending a concert this week at Pinewood Bowl: locations have changed because of the recent rain. According to...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Elm Creek native comes home to Kearney Buckle retail store

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. has named Elm Creek-native Britney Zakrzewski store manager of the store located at the Hilltop Mall. Having been with the company for more than 17 years, Zakrzewski comes from Buckle’s store in Columbus, where she was the manager for 10 years. In addition to her time as manager in Columbus, Zakrzewski has been an area manager the past six years, overseeing four additional retail store locations.
KEARNEY, NE
Daily Inter Lake

Somers Middle School stages 'Moana Jr.'

Somer Middle School’s tropical adventure “Disney’s Moana Jr.,” continues this weekend, with shows May 13 at 6:30 p.m. and May 14 at 2 p.m. In the village of Motunui, Moana, daughter of the village chief, thirsts for the horizon and a chance to explore and escape the confines of her little island, where a mysterious destructive influence has begun to blacken daily life. Passing on the torch of voyaging ancestors, Moana’s grandmother inspires her to begin a quest to right nature’s imbalance, crossing into the unknown. On the way, she’ll have to recruit demigod Maui to restore the power of creation and outsmart the deviously opulent crustacean Tomatoa. Contact the front office for ticket availability.
SOMERS, MT
WOWT

Renaissance Festival of Nebraska returns for 13th year

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Lords and ladies took a step back in time this weekend at the 13th annual Renaissance Festival of Nebraska at the Bellevue Berry Farm. Around 5,000 people came out for Saturday’s opening day. Patrons can enjoy a variety of entertainment to go around at the...
BELLEVUE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
City
Lincoln, NE
Daily Inter Lake

J2B2 bluegrass band plays tonight at the O'Shaughnessy

Whitefish Theatre Company presents the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, aka J2B2, at 7:30 p.m. today, May 12, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. An all-star bluegrass supergroup featuring four legendary, award-winning musicians, J2B2 has been called a “dream team of string musicians.” With modern-day instrumental master John Jorgenson at the helm, J2B2’s live shows feature his powerful mandolin and acoustic guitar work, as well as lead and harmony vocals. Jorgenson is joined by Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals, Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals, and Mark Fain on bass. The four combine to form a union of impeccable musicianship, songwriting, harmony and seasoned showmanship that combines bluegrass with elements of West Coast folk rock — called the “high lonesome sound” of American roots music. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students with reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, or by calling 406-862-5371. Box office hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before a performance. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.whitefishtheatreco.org.
WHITEFISH, MT
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Hydes Slydes

Have you ever considered putting strawberry aioli on a hamburger?. If that sounds good to you, it's time to make your way over to the Grover Inn, and give Hydes Slydes a visit. They started as a food truck, and now have their very own location to serve up their...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy