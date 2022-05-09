ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Charges pending against 2 juveniles involved in pursuit, crash

By Ryan Janke
740thefan.com
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Charges are pending against two juveniles involved in a police pursuit and crash late...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

Teenager Arrested In 17-Year-Old’s St. Paul Shooting Death: Victim Identified As Anthony Skelley

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in South St. Paul late Sunday night. Police said officers found the 17-year-old victim, identified as Anthony Skelley, lying in the road on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. He had been shot in the chest. First responders tried to save him, but police said he died at the scene. Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting. No further details were available from authorities, as the suspect is not an adult, but police said that they’ll be presenting their preliminary findings to Dakota County Attorney’s Office shortly. (credit: CBS) In a statement, Skelley’s family described him as a “a beautiful soul with a cheerful presence and a joyful spirit.” They said that he loved helping others and wanted to start a landscaping business. The family said that Skelley’s friends witnessed the violence of his death firsthand. “Their young lives will forever be altered,” the statement said.” The family urges anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension by calling 1-877-996-6222 or by emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Anthony Skelley

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A teenager from St. Paul faces charges in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley on Sunday evening. The teen, who is also 17, was charged by juvenile petition with three counts of second-degree murder. A motion to certify him as an adult was made at his court appearance on Wednesday morning, but has yet to be granted. Police were called to the 1900 block of Conver Avenue in South St. Paul just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday to find Skelley not breathing, with gunshot wounds to his head, torso, and shoulder. There was a BB...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Minnesota

Teen In Serious Condition After 25 Rounds Fired Near Busy Brooklyn Park Intersection

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager is in serious condition after he was shot several times Tuesday evening near a busy Brooklyn Park intersection. Police say officers were called to the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m. They arrived to find an injured 19-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital. (credit: CBS) Witnesses told police that “numerous people were involved in this incident,” all of whom fled the area before officers arrived. After a search of the area, three men were taken into custody, one of whom had a handgun. Police believe everyone involved knew each other. Police say more than two dozen rounds were fired from multiple weapons. The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Trial of 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing won't be livestreamed

The upcoming criminal trial of three former Minneapolis Police Department officers who were at the scene when George Floyd was killed will not be livestreamed, Judge Peter Cahill ruled this week. Why it matters: The unprecedented decision to broadcast former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial last year allowed the public to tune in to the high-profile and consequential proceedings. "We can't trust this system. They need to be watched," Leslie Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, told USA Today at the time.State of play: Current state rules generally prohibit streaming audio or visuals from trials in Minnesota. In an order issued Monday, Cahill wrote that while he saw the public benefit of the Chauvin trial broadcast, the extenuating circumstances created by COVID-19 that justified the exceptions granted last year no longer apply. What's next: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three former officers who were convicted of federal civil rights violations in February, are currently set to stand trial on charges that they aided and abetted in Floyd's murder this summer. Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

