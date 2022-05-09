ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Saint Paul, MN

One dead in South St. Paul shooting

By Ryan Janke
740thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – A shooting left one person dead on Sunday night in South St. Paul. South St. Paul...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

KARE 11

Family identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in South St. Paul Sunday night

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police have opened a death investigation after a 17-year-old was found lying in the road after being shot in the chest Sunday night. In a release, police said they responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When they got to the area, officers found a male in the road who had apparently been shot. Officers, South Metro Fire Department and M Health Fairview staff all worked to save the teen, but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Police find missing St. Paul woman

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department has found a missing 86-year-old woman who has dementia. According to police, the woman was last seen wearing blue pajamas and left her downtown apartment on the 60 block of 9th Street East between 1 and 4 a.m. Watch the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager Arrested In 17-Year-Old’s St. Paul Shooting Death: Victim Identified As Anthony Skelley

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in South St. Paul late Sunday night. Police said officers found the 17-year-old victim, identified as Anthony Skelley, lying in the road on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. He had been shot in the chest. First responders tried to save him, but police said he died at the scene. Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting. No further details were available from authorities, as the suspect is not an adult, but police said that they’ll be presenting their preliminary findings to Dakota County Attorney’s Office shortly. (credit: CBS) In a statement, Skelley’s family described him as a “a beautiful soul with a cheerful presence and a joyful spirit.” They said that he loved helping others and wanted to start a landscaping business. The family said that Skelley’s friends witnessed the violence of his death firsthand. “Their young lives will forever be altered,” the statement said.” The family urges anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension by calling 1-877-996-6222 or by emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Electrical Worker Dies After Being Run Over By Skid Loader

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say an electrical worker died Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota after being run over by a skid loader. It happened along Highway 99 near County Road 140, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Tanner Dosch, an employee of the Minnesota Valley Electrical Company. (credit: CBS) The sheriff’s office said Dosch was riding in the skid loader’s bucket and another MVEC employee was driving. As the vehicle left the highway and drove into the ditch, Dosch’s harness rope was pulled under the vehicle, which caused Dosch to be pulled from the bucket and run over. Dosch was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts. MVEC said the crew was working on a power line project. “Working as a lineman is an honorable profession. Our linemen work in potentially dangerous situations every day,” MVEC CEO Ryan Hentges said. “Today that danger became all too real. Tanner was a valued member of our team. This is a very sad time, and Tanner’s family is in our thoughts and prayers.” Dosch’s death is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol, the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt after crash in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a crash in St. Croix County Tuesday. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Tuesday at about 6:28 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hammond Police Department, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on I-94 westbound near Mile Marker 16 in St. Croix County, near Hammond.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
KEYC

Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

The search for a missing Mankato woman is intensifying as it enters week three. Come Saturday, the calm waters are going to be filled with boats, and the shores lined with anglers hoping to bring home a big catch. Congressional candidate Carnahan reports threats while campaigning. Updated: 2 hours ago.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Bring Me The News

Residents advised to lock doors amid search for armed man in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park have locked down an elementary school and asked people to shelter in place while they search for a man they believe is armed. Officers and the Brooklyn Park SWAT team are searching the area around the 7200 block of Idaho Ave., the department announced at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. They are searching for an "older white male wearing a camouflaged jacket."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

