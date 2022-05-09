One dead in South St. Paul shooting

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in South St. Paul late Sunday night. Police said officers found the 17-year-old victim, identified as Anthony Skelley, lying in the road on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. He had been shot in the chest. First responders tried to save him, but police said he died at the scene. Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting. No further details were available from authorities, as the suspect is not an adult, but police said that they’ll be presenting their preliminary findings to Dakota County Attorney’s Office shortly. (credit: CBS) In a statement, Skelley’s family described him as a “a beautiful soul with a cheerful presence and a joyful spirit.” They said that he loved helping others and wanted to start a landscaping business. The family said that Skelley’s friends witnessed the violence of his death firsthand. “Their young lives will forever be altered,” the statement said.” The family urges anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension by calling 1-877-996-6222 or by emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.

