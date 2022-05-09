ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

PrattMWP to hold 22nd commencement

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — The PrattMWP College of Art and Design will celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2022 at the 22nd commencement ceremony to be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Museum of Art. Speaker will be PrattMWP alumnus Lee Milby, an...

Romesentinel.com

Project SEARCH interns prepare for graduation Thursday

HERKIMER — The graduation ceremony for Project SEARCH, a collaboration between Arc Herkimer and Herkimer College, will take place on Thursday, May 12, at 5 p.m. in the Herkimer College Amphitheater. This year, the cooperative is excited to celebrate the accomplishments of three eager interns. Project SEARCH is a...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica University ceremony Thursday

UTICA — Utica University will honor 550 graduates with undergraduate commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 12, at 5 p.m. in the Adirondack Bank Center at Utica Memorial Auditorium, according to an announcement by university officials. Justice Janet Malone, a 1986 graduate of Utica University, will be the keynote speaker.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC student receives EOP Student Excellence Award

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College student Arianna Graham, of Utica, was one of 45 students in the State University of New York’s Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) who recently was honored with the Norman R. McConney Jr. Award for Student Excellence. The award recognizes outstanding EOP students for...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

James Brownell Heller

SHERRILL — James Brownell Heller passed from this life into eternity on March 5, 2022, at the age of 101. Jim was born in Rome, New York on September 21, 1920. He was the second of three children born to George David VanName Heller and Edna (Watson) Heller. Jim lived on Franklin Street and attended school at the original Rome Academy.
SHERRILL, NY

