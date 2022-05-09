ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Search for suspect underway after early morning pursuit in Oklahoma City metro

By Zach Rael
KOCO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — An active search is underway after Oklahoma City and Edmond police were involved in a pursuit Monday morning. The chase started shortly before...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma City road rage incident lands man in hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A road rage incident in Oklahoma City has landed a man in a hospital. The incident occurred on Northwest Expressway. Though the victims didn’t want to speak with KOCO 5 on camera, they said it happened when they were stopped at a stoplight. "It wasn’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NME

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole jailed for 16 years for fatal stabbing of homeless man

Kidd Creole, a founding member of the pioneering rap group Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death. The rapper, real name Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of manslaughter last month for the death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife on a New York City street in August 2017. He died in hospital shortly after.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy