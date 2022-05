Free resources and no-code tools make it easier than ever before for non-developers to build, test and deploy digital products and services. As a startup founder, I would advise coming in with a thick skin from the get-go. I designed my website so as to include only the most essential features needed to solve my users’ problem: a PayPal button to accept payments, a Facebook Messenger plug-in for live chat support, and a MailChimp-enabled signup field.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO