Monday will be the third day of a search for a Cedar Rapids Water Treatment Plant employee who didn't return near the end of his shift over the weekend. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, 54-year-old Erik Spaw of Cedar Rapids worked most of a Friday night shift at the water department's northwest plant. However, he didn't return to the Water Treatment Plant on J Avenue where his personal vehicle was in the parking lot. The City of Cedar Rapids' Utilities and Fleets Departments were able to determine that Spaw's work vehicle, assigned by the city, was last located near Ellis Road NW.

