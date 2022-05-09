ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 rookies Chicago Bears signed after minicamp

By Parker Hurley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears hosted their first offseason training program that featured rookies, and other less experienced NFL players. While the camp is all about getting rookies on the right page before they get into OTAs with the rest of the veterans, it also is a tryout environment for some players who...

beargoggleson.com

