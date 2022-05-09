ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Spring Glen Marks 25​“Open & Affirming” Years

By Allan Appel
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1i1c_0fXh7N7D00
Allan Appel Photo Pastor Jack Perkins Davidson in the tree in front of Spring Glen Church.

With kids in colorful masks and skirts, praise of God as the ​“womb of life and source of being,” and a pastor high up in a sugar maple helping to secure a long gauzy rainbow banner, Spring Glen Church marked both Mother’s Day and the 25th anniversary of becoming an open and affirming” congregation within the United Church of Christ (UCC) denomination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoOEY_0fXh7N7D00

About 100 people took part in the festive gathering Sunday morning at the church on Whitney Avenue in Hamden

The UCC’s uses the formal designation for congregations that affirm and welcome the LGBTQ community. Spring Glen Church in 1997 was the 14th in Connecticut to do so and 225th nationally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKzlb_0fXh7N7D00
Longtime congregants Carol Shank and daughter Susan Hawthorne.

Pastor Jack Perkins Davidson -– the fellow in the tree -– said the congregation’s Protestant nondenominational founders back in 1929 plunked their church in a neighborhood where it was known people of color had been excluded.

In a passionate review of the history, he said the church has been a force in the progressive direction on racial justice, economic equity, and sexuality ever since.

Bill Hobbs, the pastor who implemented the four-year process and vote for the open and affirming declaration in 1997, had sermonized that ​“openness is another of the building blocks that quickens the spirit and deepens and expands each of us.”

In another mini-sermon for a reporter while he was in the tree, Davidson said he had been up there once before.

The occasion was during the months of Covid when there were no in-person services. Davidson had been trying to find interesting places -– a balcony, his kitchen, the beach, the summit of East Rock, the tree in front of the church — from where to Zoom services and homilies.

His text for the tree then, and once again this Sunday, was the Gospel of Luke story of the Zaccheus, the much despised Roman tax collector, short of stature, who had climbed a tree to see Jesus coming down the road on the way to Jerusalem.

“Jesus saw him in the tree and invited him to dinner,” said Perkins. ​“A tax collector for Rome was not a beloved figure, and Jesus was modeling what an inclusive community could look like.”

“My wife grew up Catholic, and I a Methodist,” said Caitlin Slattery, a five-year member, who was waiting with her two kids Julian and Pauli before entering the church. ​“Both those churches struggled with queerness, so we got to UCC and found a place where we didn’t have to fight every Sunday.”

Because Spring Glen adopted the ​“open and affirming” policy back in 1997, ​“they really figured out how to welcome and to celebrate queer families,” she added.

“There was a lot of discussion, for years, before the final vote,” recalled longtime member Susan Hawthorne. ​“There were a lot of unknowns. People wanted to be sure the church would stay friendly and family-oriented.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjehU_0fXh7N7D00
Carol Paul at Sunday's gathering.

Bill Hobbs’ wife, Barbara, who remains a leader and a deacon, recalled that back in 1997 some congregants had anxieties, however unfounded, about the move.

“It took us four years. For older people it was difficult, the labeling, for it to be called out. It was a foreign idea to older people. There was a fear of change. Change was hard. And some feared buses [of LGBT newcomers]. The younger people said, ​‘What’s the big deal?’ It has all worked out.”

Only one family departed at the time, remembered another congregant, Carolyn Paul. Today the church is stable and thriving, added her husband Chuck, the treasurer.

New members are continually joining Spring Glen, even as other churches, such as the Church of the Redeemer lower on Whitney close down. Spring Glen Church now has about 175 families, many with young children.

“As a queer person of faith and a mother,” said Karis Slattery, the church’s care coordinator and wife of Caitlin, ​“a part of me wants to rest in what we’ve accomplished . And yet my body is full of rage, fear, and grief at this time [of national anti-LGBT pushback], and I know I’m not alone.”

She said her kids need to hear each week ​“how loved they, and we, are by God. There are decades of violence so we need to be affirmed. We all need to be reaffirmed in who we are.”

She called the 25th anniversary, and Mother’s Day, an invitation ​“to affirm one another, knowing there are always others waiting to be affirmed just as they are.”

The Sunday service and celebration featured a message of congratulation from Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett and words from Andy Lang, who heads the UCC’s Open and Affirming Coalition:

“You are part of the largest LGBT church-affirming movement on earth,” he said via video. ​“Whether you know it or not, you have saved lives.”

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Great Give Hits Home Stretch

Giving topped $2 million as the New Haven’s annual 36-hour ​“Great Give” entered the final laps Thursday, with 510 nonprofits in a friendly competition to raise money and win $268,500 in prizes. The annual event — dubbed ​“the Met Gala of giving” — runs through 8 p.m. Thursday. The total...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Hamden, CT
Society
State
Connecticut State
New Haven Independent

Forgotten Neighborhood’s History Springs To Life

“Anybody have a guess?” Laura Parisi asked, brandishing a a metal artifiact of the old Grand Avenue. Parisi, president of the Italian-American Historical Society, brandished the artifact — a ​“cutter” — and challenged members of the crowd to identify its use as she joined heads of four other local historical societies in Lenzi Park on Jefferson Street Monday to mark the completion of a new ​“Walk New Haven” tour book and online guide through the surrounding neighborhood’s history.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fed $ Boosts Pathway To Teacher Ranks

Aspiring teachers like Symone Roberts will soon be able to fill vacant teacher roles in Hamden — and diversify the ranks — thanks to a program boosted by an infusion of federal money. Roberts is one of 42 educators in Capitol Region Education Council’s (CREC) Teacher Residency Program...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Stephen Gritz King Has A Talk With God

“Your Voice,” the first song from Stephen Gritz King’s latest album, Conversations, doesn’t start with music, but a single female voice. ​“So there’s this saying, and this saying says that you’re only as sick as your secrets,” she says. ​“And for me, I was tired of being sick.”
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We are headed back to the 90s in Farmington as 20 Towns in 20 Days continues. Eyewitness News caught up with some gal pals who have been best friends since the first grade and are taking a walk down memory lane. The ladies you are about...
FARMINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Chalk It Up To Great Teachers

The following item was submitted about Teacher Appreciation Week. Students and their parents at the Worthington Hooker Middle and Elementary schools gave a big thumbs up to their teachers using creative chalk designs to show their appreciation for their teachers’ hard work and dedication. The student artists covered the...
EDUCATION
New Haven Independent

Samuel L. Toni

Samuel L. Toni, age 80 of Derby entered into rest on Sunday May 8, 2022 at CT Hospice in Branford with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 57 years to Barbara (Laton) Toni. Sam was born and raised in Derby, the smallest City in...
DERBY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church#Spring Glen Church#Lgbtq#Protestant#Covid
New Haven Independent

Solar Youth Names New Leader

A leading environment-themed youth program in the city, Solar Youth, has named a new executive director, Candace Wright (at left in photo). The text of a release sent by the organization follows:. Solar Youth has announced Candace Wright as its new executive director. Over the last 22 years, Solar Youth...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Rarely Seen Corners of Danbury

I'm not originally from Danbury but I've lived here for years now, and I've done a lot of research on the Hat City. That research helps me in my job as a radio host/writer. I'm constantly asking myself, have I connected with someone today?. On the radio, you need to...
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Eyewitness News

Journey concert at XL Center postponed

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Journey concert set for Wednesday night at the XL Center has been postponed. The band says a band member has tested positive for COVID. The rescheduled date will be announced soon. “Please hold on to your tickets at this time,” the band said.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Regicides Kill It At ArtWalk

When sibling rivalry becomes a little too hostile. When a puppeteer’s puppet refuses to cooperate. When a threesome collides with the cheerful aesthetic of a Disney movie. These and many other wonderfully absurd scenarios were mined for laughter by The Regicides on Tuesday evening, kicking off a week of ArtWalk programming in Westville.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Winfred Rembert Wins Posthumous Pulitzer Prize

Lillian Rembert dropped her mail sack on Shelton Avenue to see why her phone was blowing up with alerts — to discover that her late father won a Pulitzer Prize. Her father was the late Winfred Rembert, whose powerful leather-carved portraits of Southern cotton fields and chain gangs and juke joints and personal survival have continued to inspire the world well beyond his Newhallville home.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy