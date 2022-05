ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It’s been three years since the first Micah Hyde charity softball game, and now the COVID pandemic has regressed some some, the game is back on. There's been over 8,000 tickets already sold to Bills Mafia, to show up Sunday at Sahlen Field to support the guys. There's been a lot of trash talking from both the offense and defense, and a lot of bets going on.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO