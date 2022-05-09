Cross, Hillhouse Getting New Principals

Christopher Peak Photo Principal Edith Johnson at a 2019 rally on behalf of a Cross student being detained by ICE.

Students at New Haven’s two largest high schools will return in the fall with new principals in charge.

Markeshia Ricks Photo Mark Sweeting.

Edith Johnson, who has helmed Wilbur Cross High since 2013, is being promoted to the school system’s director of professional learning and leadership development as of July 1, according to a personnel report prepared for Monday’s night’s Board of Education meeting. The position pays $171,684 a year.

Also according to the report, Mark Sweeting, who has served as assistant principal in several schools, will become the principal of Hillhouse High as of July 1, at a salary of $168,098. The school has had an interim principal since Principal Glen Worthy stepped down from the post in March to take a position as chief of educational services for the state Department of Children and Families.

The above letter was sent to the Hillhouse community announcing the appointment.