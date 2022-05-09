ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Reveals E-Transit Custom Electric Van For Europe

By Mark Kane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has revealed its all-new, all-electric E-Transit Custom model, which is scheduled to enter series production at the Ford Otosan facility in Kocaeli, Turkey in the second half of 2023. The outgoing generation of the Ford Transit Custom was Europe’s best-selling van. Ford says that with the E-Transit Custom,...

