MOTD Top 10: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's dilemma

Bayern Munich are planning a summer move for Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane with the German giants having already made contact with the player's agent. (Sky Germany via Metro) However, Liverpool have had no contact from the German club. The 30-year-old is out of contract in 2023. (Mirror) Arsenal...
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has toppled Mohamed Salah atop the Power Rankings season chart - a position the Liverpool star had held for almost the entire campaign. Son has soared into...
Worrying news for Liverpool fans today as its been reported that German giants Bayern Munich are looking to bring the Senegal star Sadio Mane to the Bundesliga. What a signing he would be for the Germans, surely he’s not going anywhere as he’s a vital player for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Newcastle United have made contact with Philippe Coutinho in a bid to thwart Aston Villa's attempts to sign the 29-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder on a permanent deal from Barcelona. (Goal) West Ham are lining up a summer move for Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, 26, with the Midlands...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "I don't think it is possible to win easy. They are a high-quality side. All the things they did put us under pressure. "We have our situation and if you want to win an away game you have to open up spaces. They did really well and we needed time to get in the game and before we got in the game it was 1-1.
ARSENAL are exploring the possibility of luring Manchester City's Raheem Sterling to the Emirates according to reports. Mikel Arteta is keen on taking the England international under his wing again having worked with Sterling during his assistant role under Pep. Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident Youri Tielemans this summer, SunSport...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he disagrees with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's view that "everyone" wants Liverpool to win the Premier League. Guardiola said the media and wider country "supports Liverpool" after his side's win over Newcastle on Sunday. But Klopp feels Guardiola was "influenced" by the emotions of...
Antonio Conte says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was looking for an "excuse or an alibi" when he criticised Tottenham's style of play following the 1-1 draw on Saturday. Klopp said he could never coach the tactics that Conte adopted at Anfield, even though Spurs had the better chances and could have won the match in the closing stages.
The referee for this year’s Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been confirmed. As two of Europe’s biggest and best clubs come together, it is vital that the officials are of the same standard.
Mohamed Salah has been accused of not passing to a teammate, not the first time, with fans convinced a compilation of the star and Luis Diaz proves it. Salah has been incredible for Liverpool, since joining from Roma in 2017, scoring 155 times in 150 games in all competitions and becoming one of the best players in the world, number one if you ask some.
Liverpool have suffered a huge blow ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday with the news that midfielder Fabinho will miss the game with a hamstring injury according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce.
It has been revealed in a new report that Raheem Sterling is 'very intent' on joining fellow Premier League side Tottenham instead of Arsenal, due to his desire of playing under Italian manager Antonio Conte, should he decide to leave Manchester City this summer.
PAUL POGBA has rejected a shocking summer switch to Manchester City according to reports. The World Cup winner is set to leave Old Trafford in the transfer window, but City is said to not Pogba's preferred destination. However, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly emerged as the favourites to land the French...
Is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané. ‘The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Mané‘s agency ROOF at Mallorca on Friday’. This is the same journalist who reported on the deal for Ibou Konate to Liverpool...
