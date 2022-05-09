ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

56-year-old woman killed after a single-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo County (Texas Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A12iX_0fXh6iQ900
56-year-old woman killed after a single-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo County (Texas Township, MI)Nationwide Report

A 56-year-old woman lost her life after her vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a tree Saturday morning Kalamazoo County. As per the initial information, the fatal solo-vehicle accident took place just before 7 a.m. on 8th Street near S Avenue in Texas Township [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fXh6iQ900
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Mariah Beltran, of San Bernardino, as the woman who lost her life and 22-year-old Carlos Rivas, of Los Angeles, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Covina area of Los Angeles County. The fatal car crash took place on Saturday at 1:23 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a 2006 Saturn Vue was going on the westbound freeway east of Holt Avenue [...]
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo County, MI
Accidents
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Nationwide Report

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries after a driver ran her down during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of WW White Road. The early reports showed that two groups of people were leaving a McDonald’s when they got into a fight in the parking lot [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Michigan Accident News
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Kyra Richardson as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Saturday morning in Dallas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road [...]
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 8 others, including 3 children injured after a traffic collision in Walker County (Walker County, TX)

1 person dead, 8 others, including 3 children injured after a traffic collision in Walker County (Walker County, TX)Nationwide Report. One person died and eight others, including three children received injuries following a traffic collision Sunday in Walker County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place on FM 2296 [...]
WALKER COUNTY, TX
MLive

Teen driver dies, passenger seriously injured in crash near Battle Creek

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — Police said an 18-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle in the Urbandale area near Battle Creek. The man was identified as Ryan Millirans of Athens, Michigan, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. An 18-year-old passenger is in critical condition at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo as a result of the crash Monday, May 9.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

50-year-old Veronica Cortez-Chavez dead, Miguel Ortiz injured after a crash in Midland County (Midland County, TX)

50-year-old Veronica Cortez-Chavez dead, Miguel Ortiz injured after a crash in Midland County (Midland County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 50-year-old Veronica Cortez-Chavez as the woman who lost her life and Miguel Ortiz as the man who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Sunday morning in Midland County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Business 20 [...]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy