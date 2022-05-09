ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

By WAER
waer.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul tested positive for Covid-19 this weekend. Hochul announced on twitter that she is not experiencing symptoms right now. She plans to work remotely this week. The governor also urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated and...

www.waer.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
Onondaga County, NY
Health
The Spun

Kentucky Derby Announces Rich Strike Drug Test Results

Rich Strike will not suffer the same fate as Medina Spirit last year. According to WDRB's Eric Crawford, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Wednesday that all drug samples from Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- and Friday's Kentucky Oaks -- cleared. The results solidify Rich Strike's remarkable comeback win at the...
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Guardian

Here’s another reason to donate blood: it reduces ‘forever chemicals’ in your body

Among all the toxins in the Pandora’s Box of chemical pollutants that humans have released upon the world, PFAS are particularly disturbing. PFAS – per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – are nicknamed “forever chemicals” for their ubiquity, persistence and toxicity. They are used in household items including non-stick pans, waterproof fabrics, and microwave popcorn bags, and can contaminate water, air, soil, crops and animal products. They accumulate in the blood, bones and tissues of living things and do not degrade. PFAS impair human immune systems, making us more susceptible to diseases – even those we’ve been vaccinated against. Researchers associate the chemicals with liver disease, obesity, thyroid disorders, and certain cancers, among other health problems. These observations generally pertain to the relatively few PFAS we have researched, including PFOA and PFOS; PFAS belong to a massive family of chemicals, thousands of them unstudied and potentially harmful.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy