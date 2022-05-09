240 guns turned in at Syracuse's gun buyback event

My recycling blue bin holds approximately 13 U.S. dry gallons. The article “Bye-bye, blue bins: After 30 years, Onondaga County’s recycling icons are becoming relics” (Post-Standard, April 24, 2022) states that Syracuse residents will be issued 95-gallon carts. I checked several area private haulers and they offer customers the choice of two cart sizes, typically 65 or 95 gallons. Many people in the city have smaller property lots and detached single-car garages. With a car in the garage, it will probably be impossible to store and maneuver one or two 95-gallon carts in and out of the garage. So these monstrous carts will need to stand outside. They are an eyesore.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO