240 guns turned in at Syracuse's gun buyback event

By WAER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Syracuse collected 240 firearms at its gun buyback program this weekend, which was hosted in partnership with the New York Attorney General’s office. People turned in a total...

