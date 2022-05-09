ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Twin Cities Metro, Bringing High Winds, Torrential Rains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A line of dangerous storms blew through Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday night, dropping possible tornados and heavy rain. In the peak of the mid-evening, the metro area saw drivers dealing with street flooding in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis. Pedestrians were caught in the storm struggling to hang on to their umbrellas downtown. High winds dropped tree branches like one a viewer reported at a house in Richfield. There was also golf-ball sized hail pelting yards and homes in Apple Valley. Xcel Energy reported more than 75,000 customers were without power. “Hundreds of employees are out working to safely restore electric...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities included in severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning

Nasty storms producing giant hail Monday morning has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm watch that includes the Twin Cities until 1 p.m. Counties in the watch include: Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Washington and Wright.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Statewide alert issued for missing southern Minnesota woman

MANKATO, Minn. – A statewide alert has now been issued over a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has sent out of missing person alert for Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, who was last seen April 25 at Casey’s in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm.
MANKATO, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barron, Burnett, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barron; Burnett; Chippewa; Dunn; Polk; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRON BURNETT CHIPPEWA DUNN POLK RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX WASHBURN
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Hot 104.7

Tornado Watch Issued for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska

Stormy weather is in store for this evening across the region. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch until 9 pm Wednesday. South Dakota counties involved include Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton.
NEBRASKA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 07:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Scott The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Dakota County in east central Minnesota Scott County in east central Minnesota * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 712 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Prague, or 20 miles northwest of Northfield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Prior Lake, Burnsville, Shakopee and Savage. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Eau Claire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:03:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Eau Claire THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RUSK...CHIPPEWA AND EASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern and west central Wisconsin.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Todd Washington#Crow Wing#Mille Lacs#Aitkin Anoka
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Lawrence; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota Southwestern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 1245 AM MDT. * At 1203 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Jewel Cave National Monument, or 14 miles west of Custer, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Rochford, Flag Mountain, Deerfield, Deerfield Reservoir, Crooks Tower, Bear Mountain Lookout, O`Neil Pass, Roubaix Lake, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KFIL Radio

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD...WEST CENTRAL IRON...ASHLAND NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND EASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Barksdale, to 7 miles south of Marengo, to 6 miles east of Winter, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sanborn, Mellen, Marengo, Winter, Glidden, Clam Lake, Namekagon, Namekagon Lake, Morse, Connors Lake, Bad River Reservation, Loretta, Ghost Lake, High Bridge, Blaisdell Lake, Moose Lake Sawyer County, Copper Falls State Park, Day Lake, and Grand View. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Olmsted and northeastern Dodge Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pine Island, or 8 miles northeast of Mantorville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Oronoco around 1205 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Genoa, Douglas, Oxbow Park, Danesville and Berne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Gogebic; Iron; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, central Gogebic, southwestern Houghton and Ontonagon Counties through 215 AM EDT/115 AM CDT/ At 113 AM EDT/1213 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Wakefield to near Eagle River. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Iron River, Ontonagon, Crystal Falls, Marenisco, Watersmeet, Stambaugh, Bergland, Rockland, Bruce Crossing, Paulding, Kenton, Mass City, Amasa, Sidnaw, Caspian, Greenland, Norwich, Gaastra, Tamarack Lake and Trout Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

Eastern Minnesota Communities Clean Up After Day Of Storms: ‘The Devastation Was Too Much To Take In’

Originally published on May 9 CENTER CITY, Minn. (WCCO) — Storms pulled through Minnesota in two rounds Monday, bringing with them large hail and strong wind gusts. The southern end of Chisago County was hit the hardest, with downed power lines, uprooted trees and ripped-up sheds left in the storm’s wake. Straight-line winds came through the northeastern lake towns of Center City, Shafer and Lindstrom at about 10:30 a.m., uprooting giant trees across the area. When the storm came through, the winds came right over South Center Lake. A giant, red Adirondack chair — a photo op spot for people who drive through...
CENTER CITY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, northwestern Forest, Vilas, northwestern Marathon, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wakefield to near Squirrel Lake to near Westboro to 6 miles southwest of Greenwood. Scattered thunderstorms were also detected by radar near Merrill and Irma, and across eastern Vilas County near Conover and Phelps. The thunderstorms were moving to the northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lac Du Flambeau and Squirrel Lake around 1250 AM CDT. Boulder Junction around 110 AM CDT. Tripoli around 115 AM CDT. Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area around 120 AM CDT. Abbotsford around 125 AM CDT. Tomahawk around 130 AM CDT. Rhinelander, Newbold and Woodboro around 145 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White Deer Campground, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Harshaw, Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area, Bavaria, Otter Lake Campground, Trout Lake, Doering and Roosevelt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FOREST COUNTY, WI

