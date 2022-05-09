Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, northwestern Forest, Vilas, northwestern Marathon, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wakefield to near Squirrel Lake to near Westboro to 6 miles southwest of Greenwood. Scattered thunderstorms were also detected by radar near Merrill and Irma, and across eastern Vilas County near Conover and Phelps. The thunderstorms were moving to the northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lac Du Flambeau and Squirrel Lake around 1250 AM CDT. Boulder Junction around 110 AM CDT. Tripoli around 115 AM CDT. Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area around 120 AM CDT. Abbotsford around 125 AM CDT. Tomahawk around 130 AM CDT. Rhinelander, Newbold and Woodboro around 145 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White Deer Campground, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Harshaw, Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area, Bavaria, Otter Lake Campground, Trout Lake, Doering and Roosevelt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FOREST COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO