Severe Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron; Price; Sawyer The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin West central Iron County in northwestern Wisconsin Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin Northwestern Price County in north central Wisconsin Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1054 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Drummond, to near Cable, to Exeland, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Sanborn, Round Lake, Cable, Mellen, Drummond, Marengo, Winter, Radisson, Exeland, Couderay, New Post, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Glidden, Clam Lake, Namekagon Lake, Namekagon, Little Round Lake, and Morse. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
