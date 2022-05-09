ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong...

alerts.weather.gov

ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, Vilas, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Turtle Flambeau Flowage to 8 miles south of Willow Reservoir to 7 miles north of Wausau. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Willow Reservoir around 1125 PM CDT. Newbold and Dutch Corners around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Winchester, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation, Rainbow Flowage, Rice Creek Natural Area, Parrish, Border Lakes Natural Area, Veterans Memorial County Park and Eagle River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Jackson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central, north central and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Jackson; Taylor Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northcentral Wisconsin through 1245 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ladysmith to Osseo. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 35 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medford, Neillsville, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Jump River, Price, Humbird, Shortville, Lynn, Longwood, Reseburg, Stetsonville, Goodrich and Willard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Gogebic; Iron; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, central Gogebic, southwestern Houghton and Ontonagon Counties through 215 AM EDT/115 AM CDT/ At 113 AM EDT/1213 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Wakefield to near Eagle River. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Iron River, Ontonagon, Crystal Falls, Marenisco, Watersmeet, Stambaugh, Bergland, Rockland, Bruce Crossing, Paulding, Kenton, Mass City, Amasa, Sidnaw, Caspian, Greenland, Norwich, Gaastra, Tamarack Lake and Trout Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price; Sawyer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, southern Ashland, Price and southeastern Sawyer Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Mellen, to near Hawkins, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Glidden around 1150 PM CDT. Mellen around 1155 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Phillips, Upson, Hurley and Gile. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rock, east central Brown, west central Holt and southeastern Keya Paha Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Long Pine, or 13 miles south of Bassett, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bassett, Long Pine, Newport, Mariaville and Twin Lakes State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 162 and 195. Highway 20 between mile markers 248 and 276. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Niobrara and east central Converse Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1215 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Manning Ranch, or 19 miles northeast of Douglas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manning Ranch around 1235 AM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Rusk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pepin, Rusk, southeastern Dunn, Chippewa, southeastern Barron and Eau Claire Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Weyerhaeuser to near Elk Mound. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Weyerhaeuser around 1205 AM CDT. Bruce around 1210 AM CDT. Ladysmith around 1215 AM CDT. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lake Wissota and Cadott. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 49 and 87. U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 123. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Eau Claire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern and west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Eau Claire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CHIPPEWA AND WESTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES At 1106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eau Claire, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Wissota, Fall Creek and Cadott. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron; Price; Sawyer The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin West central Iron County in northwestern Wisconsin Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin Northwestern Price County in north central Wisconsin Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1054 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Drummond, to near Cable, to Exeland, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Sanborn, Round Lake, Cable, Mellen, Drummond, Marengo, Winter, Radisson, Exeland, Couderay, New Post, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Glidden, Clam Lake, Namekagon Lake, Namekagon, Little Round Lake, and Morse. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Lawrence; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota Southwestern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 1245 AM MDT. * At 1203 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Jewel Cave National Monument, or 14 miles west of Custer, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Rochford, Flag Mountain, Deerfield, Deerfield Reservoir, Crooks Tower, Bear Mountain Lookout, O`Neil Pass, Roubaix Lake, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .Recent thunderstorm rainfall will cause the Minnesota River to rise above flood stage near Morton by early Thursday morning. It will remain above flood stage for at least the next week. For the Minnesota River...including Morton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Fleischer Rd flooded in North Redwood; storm sewers closed off and bypass pumping begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1030 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 24.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wilkin FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Minnesota, including the following counties, Clay and Wilkin. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 100 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Barnesville, Rothsay, Wolverton, Comstock, Kent, Baker, Downer, Lawndale, McCauleyville and Rollag.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Minnehaha; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may impact portions of Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota at times, but is currently expected to remain north of Sioux Falls.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

