Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Aecom ACM, +0.46% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO