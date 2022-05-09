ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in...

Benzinga

Nuwellis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: ADMA Biologics Q1 Earnings

ADMA Biologics ADMA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ADMA Biologics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $13.05 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: GoHealth Q1 Earnings

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $66.41 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Senseonics Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Senseonics Holdings SENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Senseonics Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FOXBusiness

Toyota Motor’s fourth-quarter net profit drops 31%

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit fell 31% compared with the same period a year earlier and projected a drop in earnings for new fiscal year due to higher costs. The Japanese auto maker said that net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to...
Benzinga

Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
Benzinga

GrowGeneration: Q1 Earnings Insights

GrowGeneration GRWG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GrowGeneration missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $8.26 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
Benzinga

Perrigo Shares Pop On Raised FY22 Guidance Surpassing Consensus Estimates

Perrigo Company plc's (NYSE: PRGO) Q1 FY22 sales increased 6.4% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, almost in line with the consensus of $1.1 billion. The growth was led by strong consumer demand, particularly for cough/cold products globally and infant formula in the U.S. after competitor recall. Adjusted EPS decreased 34% to...
Benzinga

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
MarketWatch

Aecom profit rises 6% as it discloses Russia exit expense

Aecom ACM, +0.46% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Pixelworks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pixelworks PXLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pixelworks beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $7.36 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: PolyPid Q1 Earnings

PolyPid PYPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolyPid beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Expion360 XPON stock rose 16.2% to $4.46 during Monday's regular session. Expion360's stock is trading at a volume of 402.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. JE...
Benzinga

Recap: TRACON Pharma Q1 Earnings

TRACON Pharma TCON reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TRACON Pharma missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
freightwaves.com

XPO’s Q1 results beat estimates; new brokerage head named

XPO Logistics Inc. late Monday reported first-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations and named Drew Wilkerson, currently president of XPO’s North American Transportation business, to become CEO of its brokerage services operation when it is spun off later this year. Wilkerson joined XPO in 2012 to manage the...
