Missouri's best high school baseball players: Meet the state's top first basemen

By Cody Thorn

Feature photo of Liberty North's Tate McGuire by Cody Thorn

With about a month left in the baseball season in Missouri, we will start looking at some of the top players throughout the state.

After running lists on catchers , right-handed pitchers and left-handed pitchers , we will work our way around the infield.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in the Show-Me State, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter @SBLiveMiz and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Tate McGuire, Jr., Liberty North

He made the list as a right-handed pitcher but is also well-versed playing first base as well. The Arkansas commit has showcased impressive times running the 60-yard dash – 6.83 is his best. His 6-foot-3 frame is imposing at the plate and generates a lot of power, something seen often this year for the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6.

Mason Schirmer, Fr., Festus

This ninth grader already stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 210 pounds. He is the top-ranked first baseman in the Class of 2025 in the state of Missouri according to Perfect Game. That is a reason why he was on the Rawlings/Perfect Game Underclassman All-American team. He has a .403 on-base percentage and has driven 16 runs for the Tigers. He is already committed to Missouri. Ranked No. 8 in Missouri in the 2025 Class by Prep Baseball Report Missouri.

Briggs Terwilleger, Sr., Kearney

The senior possesses raw power you expect from a first baseman. The right-handed hitter has been on the Rawlings/Perfect Game All-American all-region team the past two seasons. He also has a strong arm, having the second-fastest time throwing from first base in the National Indoor Showcase last fall. He is uncommitted.

Zack Hoffman, Sr., Lafayette Wildwood

He is leading the Lancers in doubles (5), RBIs (20) and has a .345 average through 25 games. He has height needed to play first base – 6-foot-4 – and has thrown 81 miles per hour from that spot on the diamond. The Missouri Southern State University signee also had an exit velocity of 92 mph at the plate.

Landon Fulk, Sr., Platte County

A two-way standout, he is also a talented right-handed pitcher. Fulk came up with a big hit – a game tying home run – to help his Class 5 No. 9-ranked Pirates win a battle with Smithville, a team ranked as high as fourth in the poll this year in Class 5. Fulk, who plays baseball for Building Champions in the summer, has signed with Johnson County (Kan.) Community College.

Tyler Burks, Sr., Republic

Burks moved into a starting role this year for the Tigers and has committed to play at Moberly Area Community College. The 6-foot, 184-pounder has an exit velocity of 84 miles per hour from the right side. He is also adept at getting on base, getting hit 14 times this year, already in the Top 20 all-time in MSHSAA history.

Parker Dempsey, Sr., Wentzville Timberland

The Drury signee has a .407 on-base percentage for the Wolves through 21 games. The left-handed hitter plays for the St. Louis Prospects in the summer. His exit velocity at the plate has gone from 77 to 88 mph in a year’s time.

Jordan Green, Sr., Hazelwood West

He has put impressive numbers so far this season, hitting .475 through 76 at-bats. Green has added eight doubles, four home runs and 31 RBIs for the Wildcats. He also has a selective eye at the plate with 12 walks compared to eight strikeouts. He has committed to Moberly Area Community College.

Reed Jensen, Sr., Kickapoo

The Allen County (Kan.) Community College signee showcases power potential from the right side of the plate. He hit a home run at Kansas State this summer playing for Marucci Midwest. The 6-foot-5 corner infielder was an all-conference pick last year.

Kyle Mager, Sr., Webster Groves

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is hitting just under .300 this spring with five extra base hits and 10 RBIs for the Statesmen. Mager has an on-base percentage of .500 and he is a perfect six-for-six in stolen base attempts. He has signed with Jefferson College.

Cade Seabaugh, Sr., Ladue Horton Watkins

Seabaugh sports a .435 batting average, a .462 on-base percentage and .565 slugging percentage through 66 plate appearances. Has smacked six doubles and his 13 RBI to lead the Rams’ offense. He has struck out only three times this season. Seabaugh has signed with Hope College.

Brogan Turpin, Sr., Blue Springs

A two-way standout pitcher as well, Turpin has an exit velocity of 85.4 miles per hour hitting the ball, according to Prep Baseball Report Missouri. The right-handed hitter showcases power to the gap and has signed with Division II Quincy (Illinois) College.

Kaden Jeffries, Sr., Grain Valley

A Class 5 all-state pick last year, Jeffries helped his team reach the state championship game in 2021. He has hit four home runs this year for the Eagles, which has won 16 games. He has signed with Metropolitan Community College.

Cooper Hampton, Jr., Willard

The starting first baseman on the defending Class 5 champions and currently the top-ranked team in the state. He made the all-state team as a sophomore when he had an on-base percentage of .531. He is currently uncommitted.