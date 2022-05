You can always tell that racist white people are just looking for an excuse to start slinging around racial slurs like they were trick-or-treat candy. And the “excuse” typically comes in the form of any relatively mundane altercation involving a Black person. Understand—white people get into it with other white people all the time and no one gets so annoyed that the white supremacy just flies right out of them but put one of us pesky negroes in the mix and suddenly white folks aren’t mad at the incident itself, they default to their natural states of being mad at the very existence of Black people who don’t know our place.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO