Oswego County, NY

Frank Castiglia Jr.: Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That is what the Oswego county Legislature(majority caucus) wants to have happen with accountability for Jordan Brooks. Don’t let it happen! There is an Oswego County Legislative meeting on Thursday May 12th at 2pm on the...

Oswego County Today

Elizabeth Mannise: Palermo Firemens Community Day

Our restaurant, The Driveway Inn is preparing for our annual fundraiser. We have been fortunate that every year has been extremely successful with meeting our goals and as with everything the more the word spreads the bigger the event becomes. Thankfully over the years we have gained a lot of support from local businesses and people in the community that have made each year’s event possible. During the past events we have raised a combined $18,852!
FULTON, NY
