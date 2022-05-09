ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Closed Uptown Bank Could Become 5-Story Residential Building, Adding More Homes To Clark Street

By Joe Ward
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPTOWN — A developer wants to replace an old Uptown bank with a five-story apartment or condo building, the latest residential project to come to a booming stretch of Clark Street. Platinum Homes is seeking city approval to transform the former Byline Bank building at 4701 N. Clark...

Mars Wrigley To Build New Research And Development Hub On Goose Island, Expanding Its Chicago Footprint

GOOSE ISLAND — Mars Wrigley is building a $40 million research and development hub on its Goose Island campus, the company’s largest hub. City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday that will allow the candy and pet food giant to convert an existing parking lot east of North Cherry Avenue at 1132 W. Blackhawk St. into a 45,000-square-foot facility focused on developing new products.
$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CBS Chicago

Arab American store owners say the city is targeting their business after a fatal shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Targeted with a rifle in broad daylight.A man shot and left for dead at a gas station on Chicago's West Side. So, why is the business being closed down by the city?CBS 2's Steven Graves explains why its owners are calling it discrimination. Crime scene tape is still blocking off this gas station two days after the shooting. No one is being let in. It's closed and owners say they have no reason to be punished, based off of what is caught on camera.On surveillance video, a man is seen standing on a sidewalk. Another man chasing him...
Block Club Chicago

Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to bring another grocery store to Englewood as Whole Foods Market closes one of its only South Side locations. Whole Foods Market announced Friday the company will close the DePaul University shop and the Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St., which opened less than six years ago as part of a pledge to bring more fresh food options to a food desert. Six stores are closing across the country, company officials said.
CBS Chicago

Man shot while driving on Chicago Avenue in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 38-year-old man while he was driving Thursday night in the River North neighborhood.Police said, shortly before 10 p.m., the man was driving down Chicago Avenue near Wells Street, when a brown sedan pulled up, and someone started shooting into the victim's car from the passenger's side.Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen, groin, and right thigh, and managed to keep driving a few blocks to Chicago Avenue and State Street, outside a Whole Foods, where he pulled over. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Friday morning.Area Three detectives were investigating. This was at least the second shooting in River North this week, and at least the fifth across the downtown area. Last weekend, one woman was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on the sidewalk outside the House of Blues. 
Block Club Chicago

Food Truck Park And Plaza Coming To Heart Of Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — A plan to transform two under-used Logan Square lots into public green space is moving forward. The City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday to redevelop two city-owned lots at 2550 N. Milwaukee Ave. and 2420 N. Sacramento Ave. on either side of the 220-unit apartment complex Logan Apartments, the former home of the Megamall flea market.
Block Club Chicago

Chatham’s Soul Veg City Opening South Shore Outpost Thanks To City Grant: ‘We’re In A Perfect Location’

SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents will soon be able to enjoy Soul Veg City’s beloved mac and cheese and hot pot pies in their own neighborhood. Soul Veg City, 203 E. 75th St., is one of 26 projects receiving funding through the Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant, an initiative to help businesses emerge from the pandemic. Co-owner Lori Seay said she and her brother, Arel Israel, will use their $207,540 to launch a Soul Veg City grab-and-go eatery at 1536 E. 75th St.
Man shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park robbery on heels of seven other attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A horrifying shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood left a man fighting for his life early Friday, and it may have all been over a cellphone. The robbery happened just blocks away from where a DePaul University student was also robbed. Police Friday evening said in a community alert that it is part of a pattern of eight "related" attacks and robberies in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview areas within the past 48 hours. But later Friday evening, Chicago Police News Affairs said the shooting was only connected to one robbery targeting the DePaul student a few minutes earlier,...
