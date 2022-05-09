Closed Uptown Bank Could Become 5-Story Residential Building, Adding More Homes To Clark Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 38-year-old man while he was driving Thursday night in the River North neighborhood.Police said, shortly before 10 p.m., the man was driving down Chicago Avenue near Wells Street, when a brown sedan pulled up, and someone started shooting into the victim's car from the passenger's side.Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen, groin, and right thigh, and managed to keep driving a few blocks to Chicago Avenue and State Street, outside a Whole Foods, where he pulled over. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Friday morning.Area Three detectives were investigating. This was at least the second shooting in River North this week, and at least the fifth across the downtown area. Last weekend, one woman was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on the sidewalk outside the House of Blues.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO