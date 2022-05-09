ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC gives quick hook to a pair of first-year shows

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Some TV shows look much better in a press release then they do on the screen.

One example from this past TV season is “Queens,” an ABC drama that received a dumpster full of publicity before the 2021-2022 season started.

The story was intriguing. Four members of a hip-hop group who had their glory days 20 years ago decide to patch up their differences and make a comeback.

Comebacks always make great stories, don’t they? Not this time.

“Queens” enjoyed a good premiere but then fell flat, never reaching 2 million viewers per episode. Many people didn’t know it still was on.

Guess what — it’s not. ABC decided to cancel the show after one season. The final episode was Feb. 1 and no one is clamoring to bring it back.

One of the problems took place early in the show’s run when Eve — one of the stars along with Brandy Norwood, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez — had to leave the show because of pregnancy.

ABC also got rid of another new drama, “The Promised Land.” Again, this is no surprise. ABC unloaded the show after five episodes. Apparently the network couldn’t get rid of it quickly enough.

