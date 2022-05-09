Lexington COVID numbers rise: More than 100 cases reported in a day

COVID-19 cases in Fayette County are on the rise again.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 101 new cases last Friday, which is the first time since March 3 that there were over 100 cases in a day. That brought the seven-day rolling average up to 73, which is 16 more cases than the average one week ago and more than double the average from three weeks ago.

The health department encouraged people to complete their COVID vaccination series, which includes two booster shots. The health department offers same-day appointments on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at its Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike.

Appointments can be made by calling 859-288-2483.