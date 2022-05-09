ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summer weather this week

kq2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer weather is here early! It’s...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Iowa Today

Three More Years of Weather Extremes?

(NAFB) If you’re a believer in long-term weather cycles, a farmer from the 1800s, an Iowa State University professor, and a Canadian commodity analyst all believe that we’re in the final three years of an 89-year weather cycle. According to the Brenner Cycle, recently observed extreme weather events will continue for another three years and then return to relative normal in 2025.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Record heat and high humidity forecast for Mother's Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Mother's Day! Please enjoy record heat and high humidity on your special day!We start with morning clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.Temperatures climb into the mid/upper 90s as our skies clear and winds pick up out of the south gusting to 35 mph.If Mayfest is on the agenda, remember the sunscreen and stay hydrated!There is a very small chance of an isolated storm developing along the dryline out west.If one does develop, it could become severe with large hail and damaging winds.Unlike our previous 90 degree days this year, this heat wave is sticking with us into next weekend.Several afternoons will be close to tying or setting a new high temperature record.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Near perfect weather! But for how long?

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Tons of sunshine is in the forecast today with temperatures warming nicely into the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will be a breeze off the lake so plan on cooler weather near the water. Same set-up for tomorrow. Temperatures will warm a little day to day so that we see reading near 80 by the end of the week.
ROCHESTER, NY
WWL-AMFM

Sunny today, storms arrive Thursday

Sunshine today but Thursday brings scattered thunderstorms. “Staying warm, but today might actually be the day we hit 90 degrees. Humidity isn’t as high and the upper-level ridge is stronger, so today will be our best chance along
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Monday starts the week hot and humid

The week starts with heat and humidity, and the chance of rain returns later in the week. “Get ready for a hot, humid Monday. We stay dry today, but with humidity temperatures near 90 will feel like the upper 90s. Temperatures near 90 will flirt
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

5-10-2022 Total lunar eclipse coming up on May 15-16

It was very warm today, but we're actually cooling down a good bit tonight. The humidity is going to be lower, and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by Wednesday morning. However, we still have some very warm afternoons up ahead this week. Here's the latest forecast. Taylor's Tuesday...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

10,000 observations: Mountain Rain or Snow citizen scientists hit milestone

When the 10,000th observation was submitted to Mountain Rain or Snow on the morning of March 15th, wet snow was falling on much of the Sierra Nevada. The National Weather Service was predicting slick mountain passes and possible delays due to rain for commuters in the city, but Mountain Rain or Snow observers were eager to share real-time updates of precipitation. What is falling from the sky right now? This season (since November 2021), nearly 1,800 weather spotters have signed up to help answer this question. Their dedication and curiosity has resulted in 10,000 observations of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation in just four and a half months.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy