Charlotte Flair dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Shortly after the bout, WWE announced Flair had suffered an injury in the arm Rousey had trapped inside of a steel chair in order to force her to surrender and it was reported shortly afterward that this was WWE's way of writing her off of television via a scripted injury. Dave Meltzer then noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair's absence was booked so that she could have time to get married. "The Queen" confirmed earlier this year that she and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have a wedding date set for "this summer" but stopped short of announcing the official date.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO