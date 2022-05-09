ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel stocks are hot. But it’s not all smooth sailing

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer 2022 will be huge for travel, as people in the United States and Europe dig out their swimsuits and happily set off on long-postponed vacations. That’s the message from companies like Marriott, Airbnb, Booking Holdings and Trivago, which have been telling investors that after a difficult two years, business is...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

Here's The Best Time To Book A Flight This Year & When Airline Prices Are Expected To Soar

If you’ve been thinking about booking flights this summer for your holiday travel plans, consider this your personal invitation to get it done. As in, do it now. Industry reports show that U.S. domestic and international flight prices have jumped significantly since the beginning of the year, and the cost of a ticket is only predicted to get higher as air travel bounces back from the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
TIME

What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19 While Traveling

After two years of pandemic living, Americans are collectively ready for a vacation. About 85% of people in the U.S. expect to travel this summer, according to data from the industry trade group U.S. Travel Association. Many others aren’t even waiting that long. Almost 2.3 million people passed through U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on April 10, only slightly fewer than on that date in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Smooth Sailing#Marriott#Trivago
Thrillist

Southwest Flights to Tropical Destinations Are on Sale for 30% Off

Southwest Airlines has a big flight sale for anyone fantasizing about jetting off to a tropical destination this fall. As we know, it's wise to consider pushing back your typical big summer vacation plans anyway because prices for the summer are expected to spike until July. Now, this Southwest sale is giving you an even bigger incentive to consider a trip later this year.
TRAVEL
My Journal Courier

For summer travel deals, stay off the beaten path

Demand for travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels just in time for travel's hottest season - summer. National parks, Mexico and other resort destinations have surging demand, making them less-than-ideal destinations for budget-conscious travelers. Instead, deal seekers should go to places that have been slow to recover, such as Italy and Greece. Last-minute deals can be found on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars, but you risk zero availability by waiting too long to book. Meanwhile, flights should be booked now - but only if the airfare has flyer-friendly change and cancellation policies. In short: Flexibility remains key.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
China
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
travelnoire.com

2022’s Best And Worst Airlines Revealed, Delta Air Lines Takes Top Spot

As travelers saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, airline ticket prices dropped sharply due to travel restrictions. But, with the decrease of covid-19 cases worldwide and as travel resumes, prices rose again and according to some experts, they are expected to keep rising due to spiking oil costs. For many travelers,...
Reader's Digest

5 Budget Airlines That Actually Get Great Reviews

Now that most pandemic-related travel restrictions have been lifted, Americans are taking to the skies in record numbers. And while high demand means that some airlines are charging premium prices, there’s a trick to paying less for airfare: You can buy tickets for budget airlines. You probably won’t get...
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Travelers on Lufthansa flight allege racism against Jewish passengers

NEW YORK -- Claims of antisemitism have been made by travelers on a Lufthansa flight that originated out of John F. Kennedy International Airport.Reports, including one from the organization Agudath Israel of America, said more than 100 Jewish passengers were not allowed to go on a connecting flight from Frankfort to Budapest due to a mask dispute.People on the flight last Wednesday claim several Orthodox Jews refused to wear a mask, which the airlines still requires. But instead of just punishing those men, the airline allegedly didn't allow any visibly Jewish person to continue their journey.Lufthansa Airlines still requires masks on its flights.In a statement, the airline apologized and said it is investigating, adding it "regrets the circumstances surrounding the event" and that the decision "resulted from multiple incidents of non-compliance, including not wearing masks."Lufthansa said it has zero tolerance for racism, antisemitism and discrimination of any type.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Croatia Drops All COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Travelers

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy