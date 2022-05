The millionaire house tour continues across the Hudson Valley. We've checked out the record-breaking Hyde Park, NY compound complete with a helipad, and the mansion in Newburgh, NY that even comes with batting cages. Now it's time to peek into the most expensive home currently for sale in Poughkeepsie, NY, where the movie theater and two kitchens are just the beginning.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO