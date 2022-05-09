How to protect your cash as interest rates rise through bond investing
There are ways of protecting your cash during times of inflation and even making money with the right investments. There's a lot of buzz about I-Bonds and why they're a better choice than putting your money in a savings account or a CD. RELATED: How you can customize your mortgage rate for a better deal Craig Bolanos, CEO and co-founder of Wealth Management Group in Inverness and Downers Grove, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about how I-Bonds are making a comeback. Also, he spoke about how to buy an I-Bond and how to make good investments. For more information, click here .
