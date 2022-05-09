ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to protect your cash as interest rates rise through bond investing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

There are ways of protecting your cash during times of inflation and even making money with the right investments.

There's a lot of buzz about I-Bonds and why they're a better choice than putting your money in a savings account or a CD.

Craig Bolanos, CEO and co-founder of Wealth Management Group in Inverness and Downers Grove, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about how I-Bonds are making a comeback.

Also, he spoke about how to buy an I-Bond and how to make good investments. For more information,
