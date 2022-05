DeFi, or decentralized finance is a $70 billion independent financial services industry. The DeFi ecosystem includes decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coins, insurance and loan companies, wallets, and many other projects. The core value of DeFi is independence from a centralized entity like a corporation or government. The most important first step when getting into the DeFi market is finding a crypto exchange that allows you to buy and sell crypto assets as well as provide user support and security features. Potential investors have a number of options to choose from.

