A permanent exhibit on local photography will be part of the Brenham Heritage Museum at the historic Post Office Building when it reopens at the end of the summer. The museum has been releasing artwork and descriptions of these initial exhibits. Phase 1 exhibits will primarily be located on the building’s main floor, though some artifacts will be in place in the basement, as well. One of the first stops most museum visitors will make after checking in at the front desk will be the Photography Theatre. It is a fitting tribute to a small group of people, the most prominent of whom was F.C. Winkelmann, who left one of the greatest historical resources Brenham could ever have.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO