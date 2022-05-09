ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: Lightning bolt explodes ground near Florida man

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Striking security camera video shows a lightning bolt exploding the ground outside of a Florida home over the weekend, narrowly missing a man in his yard.

Denice Murphy said her husband Rod was outside turning off the sprinklers ahead of some forecasted rain Saturday morning when a lightning bolt struck mere yards away from him.

Their Ring security camera captured the moment on camera.

In the video, the bolt can be seen sending chunks of red-hot earth several feet into the air. Luckily, Rod did not appear to be injured.

WFLA is working to find the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

