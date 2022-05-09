ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wildfire danger is high in northern Michigan; take care when working, playing outdoors

By Michigan Department of Natural Resources
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith wildfire danger expected to be high or very high across much of northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula from now into next week, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks people to take precautions when working and playing outside. “Grass and leaves that were on the ground...

