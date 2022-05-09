ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant For Sexual Abuse

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for sexual abuse after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say 29-year-old...

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Fort Campbell, KY
Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: Fugitive showed ‘no remorse’ over partner’s death in Evansville, police say

The nationwide manhunt for a double murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape ended with car chase, a crash, and and a fatality on Monday. Alabama police received a tip on Sunday — one of hundreds — that ultimately proved fruitful and led into a confrontation with escaped inmate Casey White and Vicky White, the corrections officer. During a press conference on Tuesday, police revealed that they found a trove of weapons inside the couple’s car, as well as $29,000 in cash. According to officials, the couple planned to have a shootout with police, but were...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man charged with attempting to light one-year-old on fire

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following the discovery of a one-year-old child who was covered in a flammable liquid.Jamie Avery Jr, of Florida, faces a charge of attempted aggravated murder and is currently being held in jail in Seneca County, New York, according to ABC7.Authorities in Seneca County said during a press conference that the 28-year-old allegedly set multiple fires at a truck stop in Tyre, in the northeastern part of New York state. Police arrived at the Love truck stop and found a one-year-old dosed in a flammable liquid and another child, aged four,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Two Former Police Officers Charged in Fatal Shooting of Oklahoma Father

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old father of 8, Quadry Sanders. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, the former Lawton officers who shot and killed Sanders, were charged with first-degree manslaughter following the events of Dec. 5, per the Washington Post. After an internal investigation, both men were fired from their positions in January, and the new charges come from the Comanche County district attorney.
OKLAHOMA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marshals capture fugitive couple after jail escape

Fugitive Casey White and Vicky White, the non-related corrections officer who helped him escape jail, were taken into custody on Monday evening. Casey, 38, is in law enforcement custody and Vicky, 56, is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the pair fled in a vehicle from police in Evansville, Ind. and crashed after being struck by a U.S. Marshals vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Washington Examiner

US Marshals search for Oregon fugitive wanted for rape and assault after prison escape

The U.S. Marshals Service is hunting down a fugitive wanted on new charges of rape, assault, and strangulation after he escaped from a federal prison camp in Oregon. Andrew Kristovich, 38, escaped FCI Sheridan on April 25 and is accused of traveling to an acquaintance's house, where he allegedly assaulted and raped the person before fleeing with that person's car and other personal items, as reported by KOIN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy