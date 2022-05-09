Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant For Sexual Abuse

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following the discovery of a one-year-old child who was covered in a flammable liquid.Jamie Avery Jr, of Florida, faces a charge of attempted aggravated murder and is currently being held in jail in Seneca County, New York, according to ABC7.Authorities in Seneca County said during a press conference that the 28-year-old allegedly set multiple fires at a truck stop in Tyre, in the northeastern part of New York state. Police arrived at the Love truck stop and found a one-year-old dosed in a flammable liquid and another child, aged four,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO