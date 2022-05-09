Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 13/09 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 14/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 3.6 0.8 1.3 2 NONE 12/05 AM 3.8 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.4 0.6 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.4 0.6 0.4 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 0.2 0.4 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/09 PM 4.1 1.6 1.8 2-3 NONE 12/10 AM 4.3 1.8 2.1 2 NONE 12/10 PM 4.2 1.7 1.7 2 NONE 13/10 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 13/11 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 1 NONE 14/11 AM 3.6 1.1 1.3 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 5.8 1.3 1.8 1 NONE 12/06 AM 5.7 1.2 1.8 1 NONE 12/07 PM 6.1 1.6 1.7 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.2 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 13/08 PM 5.8 1.3 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 AM 4.7 0.2 0.7 1 NONE

