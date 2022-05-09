Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD...WEST CENTRAL IRON...ASHLAND NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND EASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Barksdale, to 7 miles south of Marengo, to 6 miles east of Winter, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sanborn, Mellen, Marengo, Winter, Glidden, Clam Lake, Namekagon, Namekagon Lake, Morse, Connors Lake, Bad River Reservation, Loretta, Ghost Lake, High Bridge, Blaisdell Lake, Moose Lake Sawyer County, Copper Falls State Park, Day Lake, and Grand View. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0