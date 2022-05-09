ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 07:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
County
Richland County, ND
City
Wahpeton, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Fairmount, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Minnesota State
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Eau Claire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:03:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Eau Claire THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RUSK...CHIPPEWA AND EASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern and west central Wisconsin.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tripp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Tripp County through 1215 AM CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Winner, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hamill around 1145 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Goodhue The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .More rainfall overnight will cause the Middle Fork Zumbro River to resume rising later tonight and Thursday. For the Zumbro River...including Pine Island 1S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.4 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/23/2011.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 203 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sanpete Valley; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Minnehaha; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may impact portions of Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota at times, but is currently expected to remain north of Sioux Falls.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD...WEST CENTRAL IRON...ASHLAND NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND EASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Barksdale, to 7 miles south of Marengo, to 6 miles east of Winter, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sanborn, Mellen, Marengo, Winter, Glidden, Clam Lake, Namekagon, Namekagon Lake, Morse, Connors Lake, Bad River Reservation, Loretta, Ghost Lake, High Bridge, Blaisdell Lake, Moose Lake Sawyer County, Copper Falls State Park, Day Lake, and Grand View. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .Recent thunderstorm rainfall will cause the Minnesota River to rise above flood stage near Morton by early Thursday morning. It will remain above flood stage for at least the next week. For the Minnesota River...including Morton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Fleischer Rd flooded in North Redwood; storm sewers closed off and bypass pumping begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1030 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 24.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buffalo, Clark, Taylor, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Taylor; Trempealeau TORNADO WATCH 203 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN CLARK IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN, DODGE CENTER, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 13/09 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 14/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 3.6 0.8 1.3 2 NONE 12/05 AM 3.8 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.4 0.6 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.4 0.6 0.4 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 0.2 0.4 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/09 PM 4.1 1.6 1.8 2-3 NONE 12/10 AM 4.3 1.8 2.1 2 NONE 12/10 PM 4.2 1.7 1.7 2 NONE 13/10 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 13/11 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 1 NONE 14/11 AM 3.6 1.1 1.3 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 5.8 1.3 1.8 1 NONE 12/06 AM 5.7 1.2 1.8 1 NONE 12/07 PM 6.1 1.6 1.7 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.2 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 13/08 PM 5.8 1.3 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 AM 4.7 0.2 0.7 1 NONE
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona TORNADO WATCH 203 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN CLARK IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN, DODGE CENTER, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, northwestern Forest, Vilas, northwestern Marathon, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wakefield to near Squirrel Lake to near Westboro to 6 miles southwest of Greenwood. Scattered thunderstorms were also detected by radar near Merrill and Irma, and across eastern Vilas County near Conover and Phelps. The thunderstorms were moving to the northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lac Du Flambeau and Squirrel Lake around 1250 AM CDT. Boulder Junction around 110 AM CDT. Tripoli around 115 AM CDT. Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area around 120 AM CDT. Abbotsford around 125 AM CDT. Tomahawk around 130 AM CDT. Rhinelander, Newbold and Woodboro around 145 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White Deer Campground, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Harshaw, Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area, Bavaria, Otter Lake Campground, Trout Lake, Doering and Roosevelt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FOREST COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may impact portions of Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota at times, but is currently expected to remain north of Sioux Falls.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN

