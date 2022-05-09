Construction beginning on Rio Rancho intersection
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, construction in Rio Rancho will begin on the intersection of Southern and Rainbow. Crews will install a new drain system, expand the road, and add new road signs.
The total cost of the project is about $3.6 million. Rainbow will remain closed from Northern to Pecos Loop through May 22. Construction on the project is scheduled to end in mid-June.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
